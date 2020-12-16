Eight years ago, Marion resident Chris Doehla decided he wanted to help a family in need have a special Christmas. He posted on Facebook asking if any of his friends would help him.
Doehla’s childhood friend Randy Speikes reached out to him, and the two friends bought toys for two children.
“Every year since then we’ve gotten together and done it, and every year since then we’ve tried to do a little bit more,” Doehla said.
Over the next eight years, Doehla and Speikes helped more than 50 families with the help of others, Doehla said.
“Being able to help and putting a smile on their face is a pretty cool thing,” Speikes said. “It’s great, but it’s kind of sad at the same time.”
While giving toys to children in the community is fun and rewarding, hearing their stories can be heartbreaking, the friends said.
One year, the men helped two children who had lost their father and whose mother was ill. The children were living with their grandparents, and one of the boys was in the hospital.
“Their family just had it rough,” Speikes said. “It was like one thing right after the other.”
When the men delivered the gifts, Speikes said the grandfather broke down in tears.
“We gave them a little bit of hope during that trying time,” Speikes said.
Doehla said he wants to be an example to people in the community.
“I want to show the community that you can make Marion a better place all on your own just by putting forth whatever effort that you can,” Doehla said. “You don’t have to do something huge or outdo yourself every year. If you just put forth some effort to make Marion a better place it’s better than doing nothing.”
This year, Doehla and Speikes are partnering with Torri Williams, the lead organizer of Black Lives Matter Marion, to reach as many people as possible.
“One thing that’s really important to me when it comes to adopting families for Christmas, remember to lead with empathy and give the parents agency in the process,” Williams said.
One way to do this is to buy the parents wrapping paper and tape, so the parents can know exactly what the children are getting and wrap it themselves.
“We get wrapped up in the giving process and we have to make sure to remember to not exclude the person who is reaching out in the process,” Williams said.
Williams is also organizing a utility drive, giving families money to pay their bills this season.
“I wanted to do something that would have an impact on the adults in the community,” Williams said.
Due to COVID-19, many adults are not able to work, impacting their finances.
Williams said the donations raised so far have provided one family with gas cards and one family with rent, but there is still a need for monetary donations to help others in need.
“People are not donating in the same way that they did for the Thanksgiving baskets,” Williams said.
To donate to the utility drive or the toy drive, email Williams at torri.tw@gmail.com. Paypal donations can be made at paypal.me/ torritw.
“It is really cool to see people in our community helping each other,” Williams said. “There’s no glory, they’re just doing it because they wanted to.”
