Jonni and Matthew Winegardner thought they were prepared for the birth of their second son, Elliott.
“We both had good jobs, a nice house, we were very lucky to have that stability and the money to have a baby and we were prepared for that – so we thought,” Jonni said. “I don’t care how prepared you are. You are not prepared for this.”
Everything seemed fine when Elliott was born in April of 2017, until Jonni and Matthew noticed something wrong with his left arm. At four and a half weeks old, Elliott was sent to Riley Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1.
“We didn’t think we were bringing him home,” Jonni said. “Eight months to a year was what they said we had with him.”
SMA is the leading genetic cause of death for infants, according to Cure SMA. There was no treatment for SMA until 2016.
Elliott and his parents lived at Riley Hospital for five months before returning home in September of 2017. Once the family returned home, Jonni said they had to relearn how to navigate the world.
“This world is not made for people who are neurodivergent and physically disabled,” Jonni said.
Elliott’s room was on the third floor, but Jonni said it was nearly impossible to carry him up the stairs, due to his condition. Elliott required assistance with breathing, coughing and swallowing. He was also unable to sit up or he might choke on his saliva, and he would become tired easily.
“For him, just to be, would be like you or I constantly running,” Jonni said. “He is not affected cognitively at all. He’s very smart. This does not affect cognition at all.”
In 2017, Elliott’s medication was the most expensive in the world, only to be beaten by a newer medication used to treat SMA, which Elliott is now too old to receive, Jonni said.
“(The medicines) are incredible,” Jonni said. “There are not kids like my son anymore.”
Thanks to two mothers of children with SMA, Indiana babies are now screened for SMA and given the gene therapy.
“It’s absolutely amazing to see the difference in the children,” Jonni said. “No child will ever have to go through what my child went through.”
When the family left Riley Hospital, they were given a car bed for Elliott, but he quickly outgrew it.
“We were trying to figure out what to do and we really just had no idea,” Jonni said.
The family had to use ambulance services to transport Elliott to doctor’s appointments and had no other way of transporting him.
“When you just have no way of getting your child somewhere, there’s just no way to do it,” Jonni said. “If I want to take my kid to the park, I can’t. If I want to take my kid to see my mom or his aunt Susan, we can’t do it.”
Before long, Help the Hopeful, a Marion-based charity that helps the families of medically-challenged children and families, gave the Winegardner family a Dodge Caravan, which they drove for three years.
“Help the hopeful has, I can’t even put into words what they have done for us,” Jonni said.
Though Jonni said the family was grateful for the van, the family was in need of a wheelchair van. Jonni said it took the whole family, including Elliott’s brother Kaden, 30 minutes to load Elliott into the van.
“It was like a circus,” Jonni said.
A friend told Jonni that the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation gave away a van each year to a family in need. Jonni initially applied in 2018, but was not chosen. She tried again in 2021, and on Dec. 13, 2021, the Winegardner family received a brand new wheelchair van.
“I literally could not speak,” Jonni said.
The family’s first stop was the Walkway of Lights, as Jonni had promised her sons.
“It took us three minutes to get in the car,” Jonni said. “It was just such a relief.”
The family’s journey was full of community support, Jonni said. A bus driver for Marion Community Schools (MCS), Jonni said MCS held her job for her while she was living at Riley Hospital, allowed her to take days off when Elliott needed her care, and even raised money for the family. Matthew, a former corrections officer at the Grant County Jail, had coworkers donate their sick leave to him, to support the family through their difficult times, and also raised money for them.
“This isn’t a sprint, this is a marathon,” Jonni said. “For those that have held the line with us, we are very thankful for that.”
To keep her community updated on Elliott’s condition, Jonni posts updates on the facebook page @PrayingForElliott.
