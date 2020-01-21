A charter bus killed a pedestrian with connections to Marion around 7 p.m. in LaFontaine Sunday, according to Indiana State Police reports.
James D. Gulley, 41, of LaFontaine, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Gulley was walking along Indiana 15 near Wabash County Road 1050 South when he was struck by the bus.
“It is yet to be determined if Gulley was in the road or walking on the shoulder,” ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum wrote in a press release.
Gulley is the son of Becky and Larry Gulley, of Marion. Larry said James worked for the City of Marion for a number of years.
“He loved his friends and family … He was just an all-around good kid and good person. He loved everyone,” Larry said, adding that his son liked to spend his free time with the elderly and his neighbors since he was a compassionate man.
A preliminary crash investigation by ISP trooper Jeremy Perez revealed that Cindy Bowsher, 49, of Spencerville, Ohio was driving the 2005 MCIN charter bus southbound on Indiana 15 during the crash.
No injuries were reported by Bowsher or any of the bus passengers, according to ISP reports.
Bowsher was driving for Buckeye Charter Service Inc.
A second charter bus was called to the scene to off load the passengers.
The accident is still under investigation.
Perez was assisted by ISP trooper Matt Moon and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department.
ISP did not return media requests as of deadline Tuesday.
