Grant County elections officials are preparing for an extensive campaign to inform the community about the transition to vote centers for the November election.
Grant County Clerk Pam Harris and Republican Party Chair Darren Reese updated Grant County Council on the bipartisan commission’s work toward moving the county to vote centers Wednesday. Democratic Party Chair Terry Stodghill was unable to attend the meeting.
Harris said 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties already have transitioned to vote centers, which are polling locations that any registered voter can vote at within the county regardless of their home address.
“I think we’re overdue for vote centers. I just believe it‘ll make this process smoother and make our elections a lot easier for a lot of people because of the early voting that comes along with it and not having to go to one certain place to vote,” Stodghill said Thursday. “You can vote wherever. I’m ready for it. I think it’s great.”
Reese told council vote centers will make voting more accessible for Grant County voters, increase security and could potentially lead to faster results on Election Day.
While the state-mandated minimum number of vote centers for Grant County’s population is seven, Harris said the commission is aiming to have 11 vote centers for Election Day in November. The plan is to also have two vote centers as well as the Grant County Courthouse open for early voting in the weeks leading up to Election Day, she said.
Harris said reducing the number of polling locations from the current 34 to 11 will result in cost savings since less poll workers, meals and other costs will be needed. She noted it costs approximately $27,030 to run 34 locations, while 11 vote centers will cost a minimum of $8,745 with the possibility of more expenses for workers being added to high-volume centers.
The actual locations of the 11 vote centers have not been decided yet, but the commission is looking at facilities that have adequate parking, WiFi compatibility, a large space to accommodate more voters, a well-known location and a willingness to be a center long term, as well as full ADA compliance, Harris said. Commission members are also trying to find one or two vote centers that will be accessible nearby public transportation routes to make voting more accessible.
Reese said the commission plans to hold two public meetings to gauge public reaction and hear proposals for possible vote center locations. Harris requested an additional appropriation of $75,000 from council to raise awareness in the community about the change.
The commission stressed that everything will be the same way it has been with the 34 polling locations for this May’s primary, with the transition to vote centers occurring for the November general election. Reese said the $75,000 will be used in a variety of ways to inform the public, including print, radio and social media advertising.
“We need your help in making sure that the public at-large – when it’s time – will have the means to be able to put on a significant campaign – a significant education campaign to make sure that we can get a good flow of encouragement of early voting in the fall and an awareness of where people can vote in the fall,” Reese said. “And we can’t start that until after the primary, so again that’s a condensed timeframe.”
Councilmen Michael Conner and Mark Leming said while everything about the move to vote centers sounds great, they questioned the $75,000 cost for promotion and asked what other costs were coming.
Harris said the cost to make the public aware will be up to $75,000 with no guarantee all the money will be spent, and Reese said that will be the only money requested from council for the transition. The commission plans to ask county commissioners to cover the approximate $60,000 to $70,000 costs of equipment upgrades.
“We’re starting here. We’re looking for the means to be able to tell our story from this body,” Reese said. “There’s a significant amount of equipment we would need to purchase to fulfill this plan, so it’s only fair that not one body gets to pay for it all. Why not share the love?”
Harris noted all vote centers will be connected through electronic poll books, with voters signing in using their driver’s license. Once someone signs in, the information that they voted at a certain center is transmitted through the cloud to all other centers.
“So when I vote in Upland, I put my (driver’s license) in and it says, OK Pam Harris is voting in Upland,” Harris said. “Immediately all the other voting locations know Pam Harris is voting in Upland and so I can’t go across town and vote in someplace else.”
Council members raised concerns of a lack of WiFi connectivity preventing people from being able to vote and other security concerns.
Steve Shamo of MicroVote, the county’s voting machine supplier, explained the only information going to the cloud and other vote centers is encryption that will check a box stating a person voted at the other locations’ poll books. No personal information is transferred, and all voting machines themselves maintain “their own static nonconnected environment,” Shamo said.
Voters will still be able to cast ballots even with a temporary loss of WiFi connection for poll books, Shamo said, and there are several safeguards in place to prevent one person voting multiple times if internet connection was lost.
“If for some reason that internet connectivity is down for that time period, you will get caught,” Shamo said. “It will show up in the statewide voter registration and in our own system too.”
Shamo said in his experience the cost savings for vote centers snowball over time after getting past initial costs for equipment and continually using fewer polling locations. He said he hasn’t seen much of a difference in overall voter turnout with vote center counties, but he said early voting before Election Day tends to increase dramatically.
Throughout the transition, requesting a ballot and voting by mail and voter-assisted voting will remain as it has been, Shamo said.
Council gave Auditor Jim McWhirt authorization to advertise the $75,000 appropriation with the expectation that council will vote on the matter at its March meeting.
“I appreciate the makeup of the commission, that it’s bipartisan,” Conner said. “You have representation on it. I’m proud of it. I think it’s an excellent thing for the county to do.”
