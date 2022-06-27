Over the past several years, a daughter and mother who played an instrumental part in re-energizing downtown Marion have become Champions for hard work, both in and outside of the kitchen, to help the community.
Expanding from making jams and jellies to baking breads and cakes, Rachel Creech with the help of her mom, Terri Reynolds, began the Country Café & Bakery business in a lease-to-own city building at 100 N. Washington St., overlooking the Mississinewa River. The vacant brick and mortar became a charming cottage-like café open for breakfast and lunch inside a storefront for baked goods, jarred recipes, and more. Three years after it opened in 2015, Country Café owners officially bought the building, then paid off their mortgage in 2020.
