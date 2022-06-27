Over the past sev­er­al years, a daugh­ter and moth­er who played an instru­men­tal part in re-en­er­giz­ing down­town Mar­i­on have become Cham­pi­ons for hard work, both in and out­side of the kitchen, to help the community.

Expand­ing from mak­ing jams and jel­lies to bak­ing breads and cakes, Rachel Creech with the help of her mom, Ter­ri Reynolds, began the Coun­try Café & Bak­ery busi­ness in a lease-to-own city build­ing at 100 N. Wash­ing­ton St., over­look­ing the Mis­sissinewa Riv­er. The vacant brick and mor­tar became a charm­ing cot­tage-like café open for break­fast and lunch inside a store­front for baked goods, jarred recipes, and more. Three years after it opened in 2015, Coun­try Café own­ers offi­cial­ly bought the build­ing, then paid off their mort­gage in 2020.

