Michelle Doyle is a very active neigh­bor­hood leader hav­ing achieved 2 match­ing grants in recent years to plant trees along the boule­vard of Euclid Neigh­bor­hood in Mar­i­on. The project began in 2018, and today, 38 new trees are plant­ed to sus­tain beau­ty, qual­i­ty of life, and envi­ron­men­tal vital­i­ty there.

Doyle is a go-get­ter fueled on dis­cov­ery of shared visions espe­cial­ly when it comes to com­mu­ni­ty improve­ments. Her vol­un­teer expe­ri­ence with Habi­tat for Human­i­ty taught her the rewards of shared vision put into action, as well as per­se­ver­ance, when cham­pi­oning for a project. While liv­ing in Dal­las, TX, Doyle led an effort to improve the qual­i­ty of life for patrons of a park near the local Boys & Girls Club by adding pic­nic tables. As a result of achiev­ing com­mu­ni­ty sup­port and even cut­ting through red tape, the project mate­ri­al­ized. She used that suc­cess sto­ry to build her con­fi­dence in pur­su­ing projects here in Mar­i­on. The expe­ri­ence taught her lessons that helped her with the recent Euclid tree project.

