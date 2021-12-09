Michelle Doyle is a very active neighborhood leader having achieved 2 matching grants in recent years to plant trees along the boulevard of Euclid Neighborhood in Marion. The project began in 2018, and today, 38 new trees are planted to sustain beauty, quality of life, and environmental vitality there.
Doyle is a go-getter fueled on discovery of shared visions especially when it comes to community improvements. Her volunteer experience with Habitat for Humanity taught her the rewards of shared vision put into action, as well as perseverance, when championing for a project. While living in Dallas, TX, Doyle led an effort to improve the quality of life for patrons of a park near the local Boys & Girls Club by adding picnic tables. As a result of achieving community support and even cutting through red tape, the project materialized. She used that success story to build her confidence in pursuing projects here in Marion. The experience taught her lessons that helped her with the recent Euclid tree project.
