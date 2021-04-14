The Indiana Department of Health's Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education has launched a mobile unit to better reach Hoosier children who are deaf or hard of hearing and in need of services and support.
The center continues to eliminate barriers and ensure that members of Indiana's deaf and hard of hearing community can access resources that may not have been easily accessible in their community, said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. By visiting school districts directly, center staff can collaborate with the schools' existing staff and resources and come together to help students get the support they need.
