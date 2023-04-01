Paxton Media Group’s Central Indiana Newspaper Group Publisher Kelly Miller announced this week that she has named current Wabash Plain Dealer editor William Carroll as executive editor of the group.
In his new role, Carroll will oversee news operations at the Marion Chronicle-Tribune, Peru Tribune, Frankfort Times, Huntington Herald-Press and Wabash Plain Dealer.
Carroll will be replacing Executive Editor Jared Keever, who stepped down to pursue an opportunity with his family’s business.
Miller had this to say of Carroll’s promotion, “We are so grateful to have someone of William’s caliber fill the executive editor position. I know he will make all the newspapers in our group stronger. William’s focus on local content will make our products, digital and print, more valuable to the communities we serve.”
Carroll has over a decade of experience working primarily as an editor for community newspapers throughout the U.S. Before taking over as the editor of the Plain Dealer, Carroll was the editor of the Republican Journal in Belfast, Maine and has also worked as an editor in Mississippi and Kentucky, as well as serving as the publisher for a small group of newspapers in Oklahoma.
Carroll, a Mississippi native, returned to Indiana originally to take the position at the Plain Dealer. Carroll spent three-years previously in Indiana earning a J.D. degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in northwest Indiana in 2001. Prior to becoming a journalist, Carroll was a practicing attorney in Arizona for 10 years.
Carroll said he was excited about the new opportunity.
“I can’t thank Kelly (Miller) enough for trusting me with this opportunity,” he said. “In my time working with CING, I have been impressed with the commitment of our staff to excellent journalism. I am looking forward to working with the other newspapers in our group to continue to provide the best local news for our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.