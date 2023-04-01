Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.