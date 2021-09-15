Amanda Dawn Carmack intends to file an appeal following a jury trial that resulted in a life without the possibility of parole sentence after she was found guilty of murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.
Grant County Circuit Court formally sentenced Carmack to life without parole Wednesday morning. Although judges typically reserve the right to sentence offenders as they see fit, following guidelines outlined by Indiana Code, Judge Mark Spizer was under a mandate to impose the will of the jury, since jurors unanimously returned a verdict approving of the life without parole sentence back in August.
The sentencing decision was decided after a week-long jury trial revolving around the strangulation and death of Skylea Carmack, who was reported missing by Amanda Carmack around 9 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019.
Her body was found tucked inside three trash bags stuffed with dryer sheets in a shed at the family’s home at 212 S. D St. in Gas City with candles lit nearby to reportedly mask the smell. A pair of leggings were tied in a double knot around her neck.
Police also located the clothes Amanda Carmack described to police when she reported her stepdaughter missing inside the trash bag. The backpack, blanket and pillow Amanda Carmack reported missing to the police were also located in the trash bags.
Officers and detectives testified that Amanda Dawn Carmack confessed to strangling Skylea Carmack with her hands before grabbing a ligature to tie around the 10-year-old’s neck. The confession came about four days after Skylea Carmack was reported missing by Amanda Carmack.
Before the confession, officers told Amanda Carmack that the last video tapes from surveillance cameras around the home would arrive in the morning, urging her to let them know what happened to Skylea Carmack since they believed the video would prove that Skylea Carmack never ran away from the home.
Earlier that day, before the confession, Amanda Carmack failed a polygraph test regarding her knowledge of the incident.
Prosecutors say an argument over a charm bracelet that Skylea Carmack stole from another child in the home led Amanda Carmack to kill Skylea Carmack.
Amanda Carmack claimed she didn’t know what happened to Skylea Carmack between about 3:30 p.m. until around 9 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31 when she called her husband, Kevin Carmack, to tell him his biological daughter was nowhere to be found.
During the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., a forensic analyst who searched data from Amanda Carmack’s phone testified that her phone usage went silent.
In the confession played in court, Amanda Carmack spoke of images and “flashes” she’d seen involving a trash bag on the left hand side of the white shed along with visions of being on top of the child while strangling her. Police located the body in that exact spot before arresting Amanda Carmack, who wrote letters to her family and husband to apologize for her actions.
The defense argued that Amanda Carmack didn’t plan the murder but instead acted in sudden heat since she provided 24/7 care to seven children while homeschooling children and doing work around the house while Kevin Carmack was a long-haul truck driver, often gone for long periods of time.
The argument did not persuade the 12-person jury, which found her guilty of all charges, including murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation.
