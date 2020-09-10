Carey Services will recognize staff members the week of Sept. 13-19 as part of its participation in National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week. The local observance is part of an annual national effort every September to recognize staff who provide daily care for people with disabilities.
“The Carey Services direct support professionals, or DSPs, help individuals and families to turn abilities into opportunities every day in several Indiana counties,” said Jim Allbaugh, Carey Services’ president and chief executive officer. Nearly two-thirds of Carey Services’ 260 employees provide daily services for residents and their families in the agency’s service area.
