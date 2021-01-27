Carey Services was one of six Northeast Indiana disability services providers to receive a $75,000 planning grant award from AWS Foundation in Fort Wayne.
AWS Foundation awarded $450,000 as part of a new Vantage Grant program. Each recipient selected in the first evaluation round received $75,000 to identify and explore significant barriers the organization faces and create a plan to overcome those barriers. In round two, the six first-round recipients will present to AWS Foundation potential solutions to their identified barriers with an opportunity to receive additional funding to implement their proposed plan and significantly impact community needs for people with disabilities.
