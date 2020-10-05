Carey Services has unveiled a way for people interested in learning more about the agency’s work to safely tour the Marion campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency has a 360-degree, virtual tour available on most any device that can access the internet, and it is accessible any time someone wants to get online to view it. Visitors take a guided tour, where they can travel through the multiple buildings on the Carey Services main campus in Marion. They can watch videos from several agency representatives who talk about specific program areas, including the early childhood education services building in Hartford City. The tour also provides numerous links to documents and other resources that further describe agency programs and the positive impact in communities served by Carey Services.
