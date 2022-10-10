Monday marked the groundbreaking of Carey Service’s latest project: the $2 million renovation of Building C of their campus. The renovation will transform the space into a “Training & Career Development Center” for the community.
President and CEO of Carey Services, Jim Allbaugh described the 10 different “learning labs” they are planning on building to help community members develop skills for jobs in fields like manufacturing, medicine and health, and hospitality. One of the learning labs will be a full-sized commercial kitchen to teach skills for food service. Another will be a technology learning space including features like a green screen and adjustable height outlets and computers.
