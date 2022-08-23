Indiana Wesleyan University and the Community Foundation of Grant County are continuing their partnership to offer the CAPE II Career Exploration Grant. The purpose of this grant is to financially support Grant County, Indiana organizations that offer career exploration experiences, provide career guidance and counseling, and encourage workplace internships and job shadows.
“This is our third year offering this grant to our community. Two grants were awarded last year to two organizations doing incredible work, and I’m excited to see the proposals that come in this year,” said Meagan Mathias, community investment manager of the Community Foundation. “Indiana Wesleyan has been a fantastic partner throughout this collaboration, and I’m pleased to continue to deepen this relationship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.