Cancer Services of Grant County has officially locked its doors to limit the number of people inside the building, and other organizations may follow suit in the near future.
Prior to Giving Tuesday, Cancer Services announced that the doors would be locked at their Marion location. Clients were expected to wait in their cars, call in and then be escorted into the building by an employee when the number of people inside was reduced. All services are still available.
Executive Director of Cancer Services Jennifer Lane-Riefler was outspoken about how locking the doors would impact the organization and their clientele. She held onto the belief that the action would not change much.
“My No. 1 priority is our clients and their safety and health and wellness,” said Lane-Riefler. “One-hundred percent of the services we provided before will still be provided to our clients."
Cancer Services developed new means of helping clients during COVID, including virtual appointments with licensed staff members and carside care.
Lane-Riefler stressed that Cancer Services will never fully shut down its services, even if a new strain of COVID breaks out in the county.
Instead, Cancer Services employees work from home, taking extreme precautions, masking and more to protect the clientele who are at a higher risk than others in the community.
“I work with a population with a high susceptibility to catching COVID and other things because their immune system is so compromised. I have to take that really seriously,” said Lane-Riefler. “Our population is highly susceptible to this because of their immune system compromise, but the services they need are timely.”
Grant County has the highest rate of cancer diagnoses in the state according to Lane-Rielfer, so services must be provided in this timely manner to ensure that the community is cared for by Cancer Services.
Lane-Riefler mentioned that the doors are locked, but fully open to the public. The strategy behind locking the doors and requiring a phone call for service is to limit the amount of clients waiting in the foyer and contacting each other and staff.
Cancer Services attempts to provide cancer services regardless of circumstance, but if one staff member catches COVID and spreads it to the others, then services may have to be held for a while. This is yet another reason behind Lane-Riefler’s decision.
Lane-Riefler expressed that she did not want to take this approach, but she is highly involved in the medical community in Grant County and saw that her clients were no longer safe with the doors unlocked, so the idea was reimplemented last week.
Locking the doors is a common technique utilized by organizations when COVID numbers increase, and the county buildings may follow in Cancer Services’ footsteps if the numbers do not reduce in the coming week according to commissioner Mark Bardsley at last week’s community update interview.
Cancer Services will likely unlock its doors in the near future if COVID levels change to orange alerts rather than red alerts in every category.
