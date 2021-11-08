Campus Pride, a national nonprofit organization, releases a list of the least safe college campuses for LGBTQ+ students each year. This year, both Taylor University and Indiana Wesleyan University were listed among the 180 schools.
According to Campus Pride website, both IWU and Taylor “qualified for the Worst List because (they hold) an exemption to Title IX in order to discriminate against its students on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or receipt of abortion while still receiving federal funds.” Taylor was granted a Title IX exemption in 2019, and IWU was granted a Title IX exemption in 2017.
The IWU administration did not respond to the C-T’s request for comment on Nov. 1, and Taylor University administration declined to comment.
Students from both colleges involved in LGBTQ+ affirming groups said their experiences supported Campus Pride’s claim that the schools are not friendly for LGBTQ+ students.
Choros, a discussion group that focuses on sexuality and gender issues on Taylor’s campus, was established 10 years ago and is now led by president Abby Wilson, a senior at Taylor. The group meets biweekly with the goal of discussing topics that are often avoided on campus, Wilson said. Around 50 students are currently involved with choros.
“I feel like a lot of people at Taylor are afraid to talk about same gender attraction, so we want people to think about it and talk about it. That’s our main goal,” Wilson said.
Taylor University students and staff are required to agree to a “Life Together Covenant,” which can be found on Taylor’s website, that prohibits “homosexual behavior.” The covenant was approved by the Taylor University Board of Trustees on Feb. 5, 2013.
“Overall, I would say that Taylor is not (a safe campus),” Wilson said. “It feels like there are a lot of people that are trying to understand and make themselves safe, but it feels like there’s a culture of people who don’t want to talk about topics like that.”
Wilson said she is most frustrated when members of the Taylor community speak about LGBTQ+ issues as if they do not pertain to anyone in the community.
“I know that that is not true,” Wilson said. “I know so many people that are gay on this campus. When you talk that way, you cause real harm.”
Wilson said many people do not think there are LGBTQ+ students on campus because there are not many people talking openly about their identities.
“Most queer students don’t come out because it doesn’t feel safe,” Wilson said. “People assume that because no one is publicly talking about it, that they must not be here, but it’s actually because it’s not safe enough for them.”
More than 60 students are involved in the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) at Indiana Wesleyan University, including President Hoshea Nixon and Vice President Zola Howe.
The group was started last year with the goal of holding the IWU administration accountable,and has shifted its focus to creating a safe space for the community, Nixon said. The group holds a weekly bible study and discussion group.
When asked if progress has been made, Nixon said, “There’s enough space to breathe at IWU now.”
Recently, Nixon said a theology professor stepped forward and asked to host a small group for queer students. The duo said the group recently had a meeting with an administrator.
“The conversation ended with more making people aware of what it is like on campus and what to expect on IWUs campus, rather than making it so that it is affirming,” Howe said.
Nixon said he was shocked when the administrator asked how to raise awareness of the issues on campus.
“All of the awareness in the world won’t help. I was well aware coming into this that this school was going to be hard to get through, but I had no choice because of circumstances,” Nixon said.
Nixon said he had come to IWU knowing that it was not a safe place for LGBTQ+ students, but his parents would only financially support him if he chose a Christian school.
“There’s a difference between logically knowing it and experiencing it,” Nixon said.
On his first day at IWU, Nixon said he came out to his roommate, who then went to an advisor and asked how to report someone as gay on campus.
Howe, however, said they did not know that IWU was considered unsafe for LGBTQ+ students.
“I was very shocked,” Howe said.
During the first day of school, Howe said they were encouraged to see the “spirit rock” painted with a rainbow pattern. The next day, however, it had been painted over with the words “It’s never too late. Come back to the truth. Romans 6:23,” written on it.
Spirituality is an important part of Howe and Nixon’s lives and identities, they said.
“I can’t separate the fact that I myself am queer and I myself am a christian,” Howe said.
Howe said they completed two years at a public college before transferring to IWU.
“I went from a place that was affirming of my sexuallity and gender to a place that was affirming of my spirituality and not my sexuality and gender,” Howe said. “I still love IWU. I love the atmosphere of the affirming students. I love the atmosphere that we’ve created as our safe place.”
Nixon also said that his faith and gender identity go hand in hand.
“My name is Hoshea because it means, ‘a cry for salvation under oppression,’” Nixon said. “I said, ‘Lord, I’m going to open my bible and flip to a random page and read until the spirit moves me,’ and I ended up with Hoshea. This is a God-given name. This is a god-given identity. This is who God made me to be.”
However, Nixon said he has been most harmed in spiritual spaces, and is reminded of the harm each week during IWU’s mandatory chapels.
“I think the chapel requirements are insensitive to a lot of queer students,” Nixon said. “I am constantly going into an environment that is more harmful to my faith because it looks and feels exactly like the spaces in which I was told God hates me. I can’t connect in that.”
Though some small groups are forming that would meet the chapel requirement, Nixon said none of the groups are queer-affirming.
Nixon and Howe said they did not have specific goals or requests of the administration, other than to “stay out of (their) way.”
“We’re not expecting a lot of change from the administration. Realistically, we don’t rely on the administration to make things better for us,” Nixon said. “We are doing our best culturally to work on our perception as an organization and how were seen as individuals and make sure that queer students that are apart of this school right now know where support groups are.”
Nixon said the group has collected resources for LGBTQ+ students on campus, and has created a discussion forum dedicated to housing, so that students do not end up with homophobic roommates.
