WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 Certificate of Distinction award, the highest award of the association.
The Certificate of Distinction recognizes those who have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through professional accomplishments, organization involvement, community service and other activities. Nominees do not need to be alumni of Purdue University or residents of Indiana.
