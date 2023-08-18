The road work on State Road 9 (Marion bypass) is a project of the Indiana Department of Transportation and will hopefully be concluded in early September.
According to Britt Salay with INDOT’s Fort Wayne District, a section of the bypass between 16th Street and 35th Street will consist of removing existing pavement markings and installing new markings that include slotted left turns. The work will also involve new loop detections and signage in the area as well as new traffic signal heads. INDOT will also make adjustments to signal head placements to provide proper spacing for the new lane markings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.