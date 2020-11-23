Thanksgiving is normally one of the busiest travel times of the year. While the pandemic may have impacted plans with family this year, the Indiana State Police wants to remind motorists who plan to travel during the holiday season to buckle up and drive sober.
Due to the pandemic, troopers expect fewer travelers during this Thanksgiving holiday. Even with less travelers, vehicle traffic will still be increased over a normal day. Precautions like wearing a seat belt and designating a sober driver should be practiced, stated Lieutenant TJ Zeiser, Indiana State Police Peru Post commander. Let's work together to make sure everyone gets to their planned destination safely.
