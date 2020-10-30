“You see the best come out in people and the silver linings you would not see if you were not in a crisis situation. People step up even when they didn’t realize they were bold enough to do so … we definitely have done that as a Community Foundation team.”

Dawn Brown, president and CEO of the Grant County Community Foundation, made this comment when talking about how her organization has adapted to and coped with the COVID-19 crisis during a recent phone interview with the Chronicle-Tribune.

“We (foundation staff) were all working from home, communicating via Zoom … while my board met every week for three months to give grants,” Brown said. “That’s remarkable to have a board meeting every week to look at grant applications and make awards.”

“We all stepped up,” she said, regarding the foundation board and staff members’ investment of extra time and energy to meet local needs caused by the coronavirus issue.

“To expedite our regular granting procedures in this evolving COVID-19 situation, our Board of Directors chose to distribute awards from the Give To Grant Community Impact Fund utilizing a method called ‘rapid response grantmaking’ and the grants sustained and developed vital community services for residents who stood to lose the most from the unfolding emergency. Above grants and scholarships, the Foundation also tries to touch every aspect of the community through serving and supporting countless nonprofit organizations,” according to the foundation’s website, givetogrant.org.

When it was all said and done, Brown said, “The Community Foundation awarded $2.4 million in grants and back out into the Grant County community, while raising even more than that amount this year.”

Recognizing her accomplishments over the years, Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) awarded Brown with the 2020 Tony Maidenberg Award for her 15 years of service at the Community Foundation of Grant County on Aug. 12.

But Brown freely shares credit with her staff, foundation board members and donors for the successful work of the foundation during her tenure.

“I work with the most generous people in Grant County,” Brown said, pointing out the foundation wisely invests funds so that money grows and there is more to give back in grants to worthy local organizations.

Brown’s first career was very different than her current one, but maybe one with transferrable skills.

“I started out as a teacher, teaching students to read,” Brown said. “But I’ve never stopped teaching. Once you are a teacher you always have that in you. Some of the things in the foundation are complex: estate plans, legal documents. To explain those things to donors, it helps to be a teacher, to explain how easy it is to be generous.

“I will always be a teacher.”

She believes there’s something special about generosity and the abundance mindset, and said the more you give, the more you receive back. She gave an example.

“Recently, we had a donor pass away. I don’t know that anyone knows him. He left (the foundation) a half million dollars,” Brown said.

Why? “Because he said he believed in the foundation, the grant-making and the nonprofits we are serving,” Brown said of the donor.

Before coming to work at the foundation, Brown worked for a for-profit organization and traveled across the United States to major cities in her role. She noticed how the large cities did a lot of things, but they had the big city dollars to make them a reality.

Brown thought there must be a way to do some of those things in Marion and Grant County. She figured out ways to bring some of those quality of life additions here, but without the research and development expense since the community betterment ideas had already been tested.

“Ultimately, working for a nonprofit … I don’t look at it much differently from working for a for-profit,” Brown said. “We’re making transformational grants that can impact our community. The more donors believe in us, the bigger we can make an impact in the community. We have $30 million. I want to grow more and do more for Grant County.”

She praised her foundation staff, saying, “It’s about people you surround yourself with. We have had tremendous teams. I have a team of brilliant, passionate women around me. They’re talented where I’m weak. They’re all leaders in their own right. It’s really not boring (at work) … it’s really, really fun ... we have fun, refreshing, exciting.”

Asked about her first year as CEO of the Community Foundation, Brown said she tried to “look at the lay of the land before making a lot of changes.”

“Marty Harker, who was on my board, went off the board and is now back on the board, I remember him saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do: We’re going to be transparent between board and staff. Every board meeting we’re going to state the problem and three solutions to the problem. There are always going to be things we’re going to have to resolve. So, let’s pitch three ways we can solve problems,’” Brown recalled.

Brown said, “I really liked that I didn’t have to worry saying only the comfortable thing … I didn’t feel like I couldn’t challenge them.”

And she always came to board meetings prepared to share solutions. “One of the first things I did, looked at amount money raised the previous year,” Brown said. “It was $525,000 … nothing to sneeze at. Historically we had raised more in some years, but that was a pretty good amount, looking at the population, the poverty we had.”

But she recognized early on an opportunity to improve how it served current and prospective donors.

“We were trying to steward all of our donors, all 16,000 donors,” Brown said, adding, “But can you really steward all (16,000) of them well?

So, Brown devised a different strategy.

“I pitched to them we’re raising a lot of money, but I think if we focused on the donors that love (the foundation) and focus on our top 1,000 donors, then we can do it really, really well,” Brown said. “When you have a small team, you cannot do it well with a mass mailing with 16,000 people.”

Sending letters out to donors with the address reading, for example: Dawn Brown or current recipient, “I thought our donors were better than ‘or current recipient,’” Brown said.

Once again, Brown created a plan and worked the plan: “We changed our current stewardship model, focusing on fewer people with more quality.”

And her new approach to caring for and serving donors has yielded significant results.

“We raised $6 million last year and, so far, $3 million this year,” Brown said, adding, “My (foundation) board was open to change … we felt like we could up our game. We’ve been doing well with it.”

Creating rapid response grants was a work in progress amidst rapidly changing community needs amidst COVID-19.

Brown said, “We figured things out very quickly. We simplified our application so it would be very, very easy, including:

1) a new simplified online application;

2) incorporated banking system … making electronic transfer payments from bank to non-profits group easier and quicker than having to cut a paper check;

3) gave grantees an extension for when they would present about what they did with the funds … an investment with a transactional impact … didn’t do them immediately, but did them later; and

4) what we were seeing through the crisis there were a lot of non-profits working together who had not been working together before. One food pantry has an excess amount of food calling another food pantry, asking if they want to share food … relationships formed because of COVID; it was a remarkable thing … isn’t it amazing when you have a crisis? We’re all in this together.”