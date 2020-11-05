Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-Fifth District) and Lt. Col Scott Taylor with the U.S. Air Force recently presented Patrick and Kesha Kelly, the parents of Liam and Reece Kelly, honorary nominations and appointments to the United States Air Force Academy. Westfield High School Students Liam, 17, and Reece, 15, were tragically killed in a plane crash on Sept. 20, 2020 in Kokomo. Liam was in the process of seeking an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy at the time of his death. His brother Reece had also planned to pursue an appointment in the future.
“I have the highest respect for the young men and women who desire to attend service academies with a commitment to serve our country in the military upon graduation of a service academy. These young people are simply some of the best and most patriotic people in our country," Brooks said. "With profound sadness, I was honored along with Lt. Col. Scott Taylor, to present Liam and Reece’s parents with honorary nominations and appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy today gathered with family and friends. Liam will be an honorary member in the Air Force Academy Class of 2025. Reece will be an honorary member in the Air Force Academy Class of 2027. May Liam and Reece’s memory, patriotism, love of flying, and love of our country never be forgotten.”
