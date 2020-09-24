Congresswomen Susan W. Brooks’ (R-Indiana Fifth District) and Elissa Slotkin’s (D-Michigan Eighth District) bipartisan H.R. 7574, the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives with unanimous, bipartisan support on Monday. This bipartisan legislation would reduce America’s dependence on foreign sources of critical medical supplies the country needs to fight COVID-19 by making much-needed improvements and updates to America’s Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and boosting domestic manufacturing of those supplies here in America.
“This unprecedented pandemic has demonstrated the importance of reinforcing our Strategic National Stockpile,” said Brooks. “We need to ensure it is capable of responding to a diverse range of threats, including disasters with long-term, sustained demand like COVID-19. My colleagues and I have spent countless hours communicating directly with stakeholders involved in the stockpile to find ways to increase its effectiveness and sustainability. Our Nation needs to fundamentally reimagine how we prepare for pandemics. From expanding State-level stockpiles to reinforcing our domestic production capabilities for critical supplies, this bill is an important step towards that goal. Congress must also commit to significantly increasing funding for these programs in a long-term, sustainable way. I am pleased this bipartisan legislation passed the House, and I encourage my Senate colleagues to move on this crucial legislation promptly.”
