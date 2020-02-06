WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-Indiana) and Congressman Rick Larsen (D-Washington), co-chairs of the Congressional School Safety Caucus, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve security and safety measures in schools nationwide. The School Safety Act would reauthorize the Secure Our Schools program to provide critical funding to local, state and tribal governments to help meet schools’ individual security needs, such as training for students and school personnel and updated security infrastructure.
“Too many of us have felt the effects of school violence in our communities. As a co-founder of the School Safety Caucus, I am committed to ensuring the safety of our schools so that students and educators alike can focus on learning,” said Brooks. “The School Safety Act reauthorizes critical funding needed to protect students against the threats and dangers that schools may face. This bipartisan legislation is something we as policymakers and parents can join together on to help keep our kids and educators safe.”
