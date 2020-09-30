WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, Congresswomen Susan W. Brooks’ (R-Indiana Fifth District) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-Florida 23rd District) bipartisan legislation (H.R. 4078) to reauthorize and increase funding for the Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Requires Learning Young Act (EARLY) Act passed the full House.
“One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime,” said Brooks. “Many women with breast cancer have no symptoms, which is why regular breast cancer screenings are so crucially important. I am proud Congress unanimously voted to reauthorize the EARLY Act because it shines a necessary spotlight on the threats posed by breast cancer to young women. This bipartisan legislation also seeks to educate health care professionals and the public about the importance of young women’s breast health and supports research that will help end breast cancer once and for all.”
