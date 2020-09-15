Himelick

Terry Himelick donates blood Monday at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church during the Marion Community Blood Drive.

 Photo by Matthew Sharp / Chronicle-Tribune

Brookhaven Wesleyan Church was the home to a different kind of gathering than normal on Monday as it hosted the Marion Community Blood Drive this year.

Versiti, which was previously known as the Indiana Blood Center, operated the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.