Think pink this weekend to support our men and women of the past, present, and future with breast cancer.
Cancer Services of Grant County (CSGC) is holding the Color Me Pink Breast Cancer Run and Silent Auction this Saturday at Matter Park.
Founded in 1959, CSGC has provided cancer services to the Grant County community through medical services, awareness events, fundraisers and more.
CSGC holds this event during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a fundraising and awareness event.
According to Executive Director of CSGC Jennifer Lane-Riefler, Grant County has more cancer diagnoses than any other county in Indiana, which makes their work vital.
“The color run is in honor of those who have breast cancer, those who have survived, and those who have passed on, and to raise money for our program to provide free mammograms and other diagnostic tests to women who otherwise couldn’t afford them,” said Lane-Riefler.
Much of this fundraiser, including the entry fee and silent auction bids, will be utilized to support the Breast Education Screening and Survival (BESS) program.
The BESS program has provided residents of the community with over 500 free mammograms and breast-health-specific education each year since 2000.
This year, the route will be along the river to ensure the safety of participants. Music will begin at 8 a.m. along with karaoke.
Lane-Riefler showed her excitement for the event and its benefits to her organization’s mission.
“I’m excited every year to hold this event so that we can continue to provide the services that we need to provide for the women in our community, and men, one percent of breast cancer is men,” said Lane-Riefler.
The color run invites survivors, families, friends and colleagues to participate and raise awareness for breast cancer education and diagnostics.
“Come to the event to honor someone who had breast cancer, to support someone who is going through it, or to help someone who will be diagnosed in the future through our program or otherwise,” said Lane-Riefler.
The pink color of the powder will “stain” white clothes during the run and represents the official ribbon color of Breast Cancer Awareness. The color will wash out if needed.
Numerous awards will be given throughout the day such as the Spirit Award for the team with the most spirit, an award for the team who finishes first, and an award for the biggest team.
The silent auction will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 10 a.m. when the color run officially begins.
This auction is meant to be a community building event just as much as a fundraiser to help continue the programs provided by the organization.
“Having an auction brings more funding in through a different revenue stream for the event,” said Lane-Riefler. “It also brings community. If someone can’t participate, they can donate something for the auction.”
Items that are typically in the silent auction include furniture, baskets of goods, Vera Bradley merchandise, grills, coolers with items in them, kids items and more.
The items may also be viewed beforehand on the CSGC Facebook page.
No registration is required to participate in the silent auction, so if someone cannot participate in the color run, they may still be able to help through bidding.
Winners will be notified upon their return to the silent auction area or can be notified via phone if needed after the run.
All proceeds gained from this event will be implemented back into Grant County through the CSGC.
For more information, call (765) 664-6815 or email sherriestahl@grantcounty cancer.org.
