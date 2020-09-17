Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana) has signed onto Senator Thom Tillis’ (R-North Carolina) Protect and Serve Act which would make violence or attempted violence against police officers a federal crime.
“Criminals who target police officers should pay the highest penalty possible,” Braun said. “Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day so we can live in safety, and the cowards who seek to harm them need to be sent a clear message: Target police, and you will pay.”
