WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Dec. 2, the Senate unanimously approved Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Indiana) bill to ensure new funding authorities implemented by the Interior Department are transparent and in the national interest.
Braun’s bill instructs the Department of the Interior to provide an annual report to Congress detailing land purchased through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and to develop a better record-keeping system at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to ensure these entities maintain adequate and updated records about which assets it owns, purchases, and disposes of.
