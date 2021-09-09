The Boys and Girls Club has a new director who hopes to take the club in a new direction.
Ronald Morrell Jr., the owner of Morrell’s Scooters and Elevated Events, started this week as the new area director of the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County.
Morrell said his first goal is to “clean up” the club.
“Everything right now is a lot of cleaning up, getting it cleaned up physically and cleaning up the reputation,” Morrell said.
The team at the club is focused on cleaning and renovating the space, possibly adding a daycare soon, Morrell said.
But more than anything, Morrell said he wants to change the community’s perception of the club and take a more holistic approach to helping local kids.
Instead of mainly being a recreation center and playing sports, Morrell said he wants the club to develop programs focused on furthering education, developing leaders and character building. He said he hopes to offer programs related to the arts, dance and teaching practical skills and trades.
“This could be a one stop shop where kids can learn anything,” Morrell said. “I want the next mayors, the next leaders, the next CEOs, to come through here.”
Ronnie Lindsey, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne, said Morrell will be a role model for the kids at the club, and will inspire them to be the next leaders in the community.
“He's from this community and he's here to be part of the effort to make the community better,” Lindsey said. “Kids in all communities need the same thing, they need role models. It gives them hope that they can achieve what they want and come back and be the leaders in the community.”
Morrell said that it's good for kids in the club to see someone who looks like them in a position of leadership.
“I believe that the kids seeing someone that looks like them and is from the same area as them in a leadership role that's not just a discipline role, gives them hope that they can do something like that as well,” Morrell said.
Morrell said this is the first position in which the people in executive roles above him were African American men.
About 10 kids are currently enrolled at the club, and Morrell said he hopes to get at least 50 kids in the next few months, and hopefully continue to grow further.
The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a grand reopening on Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
“We want everybody in the community to come out and support the vision we are headed towards,” Morrell said. “When the community gets behind us and supports us, we have the ability to change Marion. If we continue to invest in our youth, then the Marion we want to see, the Grant County we want to see, will actually happen.”
The Boys and Girls Club is hiring two youth development professionals and needs additional volunteers. For more information call (765) 664-6141.
