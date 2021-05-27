Leslee Enyeart saw a need for fashion-forward clothing options at reasonable prices in Grant County, and her business, Lauren Lane Boutique, seeks to meet that need for women of all ages and sizes.
Enyeart said after obtaining her retail license, she began ordering clothes for the boutique from Los Angeles, and she made her first sale last September.
“I love to put outfits together, I love to shop and I just can’t wear everything that I want to buy,” she said. “I don’t have enough days to put all the clothes on myself, so I just wanted to open a little shop and made my first order and people loved it, and I just have been keeping on doing it.”
Enyeart said the boutique’s mission is for every woman who comes in, regardless of age, size or style preferences, to find something they love.
“So we have from small to 3X and we have everything from crop tops to very conservative styles,” she said. “So you know someone in their 30s could come in and bring their teenage daughter or their mom and everybody should be able to find something.”
It is a joy to help people find clothing that makes them feel good, Enyeart said.
“We let them know that no matter your size or your age it’s not about the ideal size two 25-year-old,” she said. “Anybody can wear today’s fun, cute, flirty trends, so that’s the whole point of having the boutique because I just feel like, let me dress you. I can dress you very cute, for any shape, any size, any age.”
Enyeart said she is also aware Grant County shoppers come from a varied set of financial backgrounds, so another goal is to keep prices affordable for all.
“This is not Indianapolis, Carmel-level pricing,” Enyeart’s longtime friend and boutique associate Jessica Hamilton said. “Actually we’ve had people drive from Indy to shop here because the prices here are half of what they paid for a boutique in Carmel.”
The boutique is located in former lobby area of the Foster Forbes offices, 500 E. Charles St. in Marion, one of the largest Grant County employers in its heyday. Enyeart said the rest of the building is used for storage, and the building’s owner cleared out the space and overgrown trees and bushes outside so that Lauren Lane Boutique could take residence.
The former Foster Forbes dinner bell is located in the boutique currently, and Enyeart said the building’s owner hopes to return it to the building’s steeple at some point down the road.
“It’s kind of cool to bring this building back to life because a lot of people don’t remember that it’s here,” Hamilton said. “Or younger generations don’t know what it was.”
The boutique is truly a labor of love for Enyeart and Hamilton, as they both have full-time day jobs outside of the business.
“I love this. This is my hobby and you know it always comes back into my head, they say if you love what you’re doing you’ll never work a day in your life,” Enyeart said. “Now I do enjoy my regular job but just putting the outfits together...all the little outfits and stuff, I just see it. I’ve been dressing three boys, and Jessica’s a boy mom too, so we can come here and do girl stuff.”
Hamilton said the boutique is committed to supporting other small businesses in the community, and one Saturday each month they hold a parking lot pop-up where other vendors, including other boutique owners, can sell their wares with no registration fee. The collaboration leads to a lively, positive, environment, she said.
“A lot of vendor events they have to pay $50, $100 to bring their stuff to sell and many times they don’t make enough to even make back that,” Hamilton said. “...We’re not asking for a part of that, we just want people to know about them. There’s a lot of very talented people in our community that are very unknown because they’re just on Facebook or they don’t have a Facebook, so it’s just an opportunity for them to find out.”
Enyeart said one of the biggest challenges of the business is making the public aware of the business and marketing, noting the days where nearly all of the clothing stores were located in a centralized shopping mall are gone. While they utilize Facebook for marketing, Enyeart said she and Hamilton are also always carrying business cards to hand out and spread the word face to face.
The shop is always open online, and behind the cash register at the shop there is a scratch-off map where Enyeart and Hamilton mark off all of the places they have shipped to. So far they have scratched off shipping to states including Florida, South Carolina, California, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois and of course Indiana, Enyeart said.
For more information, visit www.laurenlaneboutique.com.
