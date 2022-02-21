An unidentified dead man’s body was located on the bank of the Mississinewa River on the outskirts of Marion Monday, according to Grant County Coroner’s Office reports.
The body is said to be of a 27-year-old man, Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey told the Chronicle-Tribune. Dorsey arrived to the 4100 block of North River Road around 2 p.m. Monday, he said. The body was located on the opposite side of the river.
