Blotter
Marion Police Department
12:26 a.m., Friday, area of 3rd and Park streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for battery on police resulting in injury, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and on Grant County and Wabash County warrants. A woman was cited into Marion City Court for possession of paraphernalia.
11:31 a.m., Friday, 1832 W. Euclid Ave., theft. A woman reported her gun was missing/stolen.
3:35 p.m., Friday, 301 S. Branson St., fraud/scam. A man reported a female put bills for a house in his name and then did not pay them.
7:59 p.m., Friday, 1401 W. 26th St., traffic stop. A man was arrested on a warrant out of Kentucky.
11 p.m., Friday, 1300 N. Washington St., traffic stop. A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement – vehicle, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
11:32 p.m., Friday, area of 3rd and Hill streets, traffic stop. A man was stopped for a traffic infraction and suspected of OWI.
1:21 a.m., Saturday, area of Washington Street and Highland Avenue, traffic stop. A man was cited into court for possession of marijuana.
4:11 a.m., Saturday, 816 Mason Blvd., unwanted guest. A man was arrested for battery and interference with reporting a crime.
2:50 p.m., Saturday, Cricket Wireless, 3156 S. Western Ave., harassment. A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was coming to her workplace and harassing her.
4:09 p.m., Saturday, Paddock View, 1700 E. Bradford St., battery. A man reported he was hit on the arm and in the stomach by a juvenile resident.
4:28 p.m., Saturday, Marathon, 318 W. 3rd St., traffic stop. A man was cited into court for driving while suspended – prior.
10:50 p.m., Saturday, 1729 W. Fall Drive, battery. A man reported he was battered by his father.
12:03 a.m., Sunday, 315 E. 7th St., disturbance. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
3 a.m., Sunday, area of Second Street and Bradner Ave., traffic stop. A woman was arrested for unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of heroin. A man was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.
4:20 p.m., Sunday, Ind. 18 and 300 E, intoxicated driver. A man was arrested for OWI.
7:26 p.m., Sunday, Meijer, 3820 S. Western Ave., theft. A juvenile was arrested for theft.
8:32 p.m., Sunday, 1017 S. Gallatin St., unwanted guest. A woman was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
9:47 p.m., Sunday, area of 10th and Branson streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine. Another man was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, and a woman was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
7:50 a.m., Friday, Delaware County, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for theft.
10:52 a.m., Friday, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 214 E. 4th St., Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for OWI.
1:33 p.m., Friday, 209 S. Sims St., Swayzee, disturbance. A woman reported a man threw items in the home and threatened to shoot everyone in the home.
3:37 p.m., Friday, Fairmount Police Department, 214 W. Washington St., Fairmount, theft. A man reported his golf clubs were missing.
4:12 p.m., Friday, Grant County Jail, 214 E. 4th St., Marion, warrant service. An inmate was read a warrant for assisting a criminal.
4:13 p.m., Friday, Grant County Jail, 214 E. 4th St., Marion, warrant service. Two inmates were read warrants for possession of methamphetamine.
7:11 p.m., Friday, Delaware County, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and transported to the Grant County Jail.
9:45 p.m., Friday, Madison County, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for drug court violation and transported to jail.
10:20 p.m., Friday, 0738 S 600 E, suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for driving while suspended with no motorcycle endorsement, no insurance and on an active warrant through LaGrange County.
1:01 a.m., Saturday, Village Pantry, 150 W. 8th St., Fairmount, narcotics. A man and a woman were both arrested for possession of controlled substance, dealing in a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a legend drug. The man was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.
1:04 a.m., Saturday, area of Lincoln and Washington streets, Swayzee, traffic stop. A man was arrested for OWI.
1:05 a.m., Saturday, 1300 Dogwood Court, theft. A woman reported her juvenile was brought home by Marion Police Department after being stopped driving her car. The woman’s husband was unaware the juvenile had the vehicle and wanted to report the theft.
2:17 a.m., Saturday, 603 N. Main St., Fairmount, death investigation. A 40-year-old male was found not breathing, with alcohol and drug abuse suspected to be contributing factors.
5:13 a.m., Saturday, Interstate 69, traffic complaint. A man was cited into court for driving while suspended prior, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and false/fictitious registration.
11:02 p.m., Sunday, Mississinewa 1812 Battlegrounds, narcotics. A man was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
Derrick Lamont Bryant, last known address 3220 North Huntington Road, Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Curtis Michael Clem, last known address 2109 S. Adams St., Marion, violation of probation, burglary of a dwelling, theft. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $20,510 bond.
Al Gene Cook, last known address 1101 W. 17th St., Marion, failure to appear, fugitive from justice. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Cody Isaac Cox, last known address 2900 S. Meeker St., Muncie, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Roger Allen Culley, last known address 3731 S. Landess St., Marion, home detention violation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Dantae Devel Fouce, last known address 121 N. Washington St., Marion, battery, intimidation, battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, violation of probation. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $3,510 bond.
Joseph Allen Jones, last known address 1435 S. Norton Ave. Apt. 505, Marion, fugitive from justice. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Trevor Alan Mart, last known address 702 S. Walnut St., Fairmount, parole violation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Jason Oneil Shrout, last known address 94 Kiley Drive, Marion, attachment. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Chad Michael Songer, last known address 1777 E Old Kokomo Road, Marion, fugitive from justice, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Corey Samuel Arthur, last known address 10 E Taylor St., operating while intoxicated. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Dallas William Bryant, last known address 503 E. Main St., Van Buren, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Austin Trey Jaramillo, last known address 1505 N E St. 1, Elwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, dealing in a schedule I, II or III controlled substance between 5-10 grams, maintaining a common nuisance. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $3,005 bond.
Alicia Dawn Minniear, last known address 3007 Simceo, Fort Wayne, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a schedule I, II or III controlled substance between 5-10 grams, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,205 bond.
Nathaniel Scott Oliver, last known address 4900 E Ind. 8, Kendallville, driving while suspended, fugitive from justice. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Glenn Leroy Rusher, last known address 1621 E. 19th St., Anderson, drug court violation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Derek Cheston Timmons, last known address 1619 Broadview Drive, Marion, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement with vehicle. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Jacob Evan Whitaker, last known address 1723 W. 11th St., Marion, battery, intimidation. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Timothy Ryan Blanchard, last known address 2011 S. Washington St., Marion, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Craig William Bright, last known address homeless, Marion, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Kody Michael Leavitt, last known address 204 E. Vine St., Van Buren, operating while intoxicated. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Samuel Hernandez Marin, last known address 1306 W. 6th St., Marion, criminal mischief, driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Kathleen Lynn Oram, last known address 42 E. Creekside Drive, Gas City, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Stephanie Ann Porter, last known address women’s shelter, Marion, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Randy Allen Brashear, last known address homeless, Marion, possession of paraphernalia. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Stephanie Lynn Graves, last known address homeless, Marion, violation of probation. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Derrick Earl Purvis, last known address 2480 W 1200 S, Converse, possession of marijuana at least 30 grams, possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,205 bond.
Charles Norman Eug Sprowl, last known address 1515 Miller Ave. Lot 127, Marion, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Michael William Todd, last known address homeless, Marion, disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 310
Female: 52
Male: 258
As of 10:57 a.m., Monday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 6
Female: 2
Male: 4
As of 1:53 a.m., Monday.
