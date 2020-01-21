Marion Police Department
5:28 a.m., Monday, 1900 W. 16th St., traffic stop. A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
6:39 p.m., Monday, 5042 Prestwick St., disturbance. A woman reported being battered.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
12:27 a.m., Monday, 500 block of N. Main Street, fairmount, suspicious vehicle. Two men were cited for possession of marijuana.
1:30 a.m., Monday, 5403 S. Lincoln Blvd., domestic battery. A woman reported a man had battered her.
8:48 a.m., Monday, 425 N. Main St., Fairmount, burglary. Two men reported someone made entry into their home/business with money and a Jeep Liberty stolen.
11:50 a.m., Monday, 1530 E. Williams St., theft. A man reported his 40 caliber automatic handgun was taken from his home sometime between September and January.
6:48 p.m., Monday, 1402 E. 38th St., theft. A woman reported her dog was taken from her chain in the yard.
9:11 p.m., Monday, 105 Chester St., Van Buren, domestic battery. A man was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Arrests
Joe Anthony Delgado, last known address 3611 S. Washington St., Marion, failure to appear. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $255 bond.
Amanda Kay Demass, last known address 3648 S. Wigger St., Marion, failure to appear. She was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Seth Quintin Dickison, last known address 105 W. Chester St., Van Buren, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Daneta Cottrell, last known address 2743 W. 17th St., Marion, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Joshua Antowon Depriest, last known address 515 West Jackson St., Kokomo, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 313 (capacity 274)
Female: 53
Male: 260
As of 9:12 a.m., Tuesday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 5
Female: 2
Male: 3
As of 3:08 a.m., Tuesday.
