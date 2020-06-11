A once blank, bleak grey wall in downtown Upland now welcomes residents driving by as it shines with color, character and passion.
As Tashema Davis prepared to paint the mural that now stands at 63 N. Main St., fear of the unknown swept over her, manifesting itself in a way she hasn’t seen before, she said. She sketched her design three times before the nerves began to fade away. As more and more people stopped to encourage her, creativity took charge.
“I was afraid because I was like, ‘I’m in Upland and this, to my knowledge, has never been done before … I didn’t want any negativity. I didn’t want anyone to say something harsh. I didn’t want someone to protest me for putting something on the building. So I did have a conversation with Troy, and I said my only fear is that I would get that type of backlash or negativity. But it was the complete opposite,” Davis said. “People would drive by, honk their horns, they would throw up their fist – and this was not from people of color. It was all white people. It just felt really good.”
A typical sidewalk became a gathering place on June 6. That’s when Davis realized her painting of a black girl with the words “black is the sum of all colors” inscribed underneath was creating the change she’d envisioned. Her expression came to life.
Davis wanted to create something beautiful. Troy Tiberi, who owns the building, wanted to make positive change in his community following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes – even after Floyd went unconscious.
They collaborated to create a message that uplifts the community while staying true to Davis’ work as an artist.
“My personality is one that embraces beauty,” Davis said. “I love color, I love portraits, I love things that are going to start a conversation, a positive conversation, so when Troy approached me with this mural I thought, ‘Oh, this is my chance, this is my protest, this is my voice, this is a way for me to show what I would like to see – a light.’”
Davis’ work as an artist and author has focused on increasing representation of the black community in media, and she wanted to create an image that everyone can appreciate by using bold colors and unifying language.
“I’m not a very loud or assertive type of artist. My work focuses on brown beauty and who I am as a black female,” Davis said. “I don’t see that portrayed everywhere I go, so I try to make up for the lack (of representation).”
She said feeling represented can have a profound impact on a person since she’s personally experienced those feelings throughout her life.
“When you ride through a city that is predominantly the opposite race of your own and you see something that large and it’s not negative, it’s not disgracefully created and it doesn’t evoke any trauma, I think it welcomes you in a way,” she said. “You can look at it as a person of color and think, ‘Oh yeah, they see me.’ So it becomes very personal although it’s not you particularly on the wall.”
She said she hopes the mural has a positive impact on the entire community since the message is centered around beauty and inclusivity, allowing everyone to enjoy and appreciate the aesthetic and technical aspects within the deeper meaning.
Before she started painting, Davis said she told Tiberi that the original sketch would likely change as she translated it onto the 15 foot by 30 foot canvas. It’s not a self portrait and it’s not an image of any specific person, but she wanted to highlight the things she finds beauty in.
“I just really wanted her to have black features, a black nose quote-unquote, black lips quote-unquote, and then from there she just evolved,” Davis said.
Davis had her student, Emily Phillippe, free-form draw turquoise shapes to help bring color and symbolism to the piece – things that evoke emotion in people of all walks of life.
Davis described the emotions of the process as a rollercoaster, going from fearful at first to proud as they wrapped up four hours after beginning the project. She said the fear she felt reminded her of the importance of the peaceful protests going on to raise awareness for equality in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“All of that negativity (in my head) came first, and I think that’s part of the fight too right now with Black Lives Matter,” she said. “Right now (the black community) thinks about those things that other people wouldn’t even think about. When I was talking to Emily, she had no thought of ‘I could be in danger,’ but for me that was my first thought. (The ongoing feeling of fear) is the type of thing that bothers people of color, and it has become a part of our lifestyle. But that’s not fair, and it’s not okay.”
She said the peaceful protests going on in Marion ease those knee-jerk reactions of fear since she sees the compassion being sent by people in her community.
“Sometimes I feel numb. It changes day by day. But when I look out and see a lot of white faces, I feel a sense of relief,” she said. “I think OK, those people, they get it because sometimes you can say I’m not racist or I’m not prejudiced, this or that, but sometimes we are and we just don’t realize it until we are put into a situation.”
Davis said she went through her own self reflection process to understand inherent bias when she left her predominantly black community in Gary to study at Ball State University.
“I didn’t realize I was prejudiced until I went to Ball State and I was the only black person in my class... It was more of an eye opener of how you are raised is completely different from me, how you process things is completely different than me... It was simple things like that that helped me see oh, maybe certain things I grew up believing aren’t true. So personally I had to do a personal self examination and say, ‘Are you going to hinder a relationship simply because they look different and you think differently? Or are you going to open up your heart and give room for communication and a deeper relationship?’ I chose the latter.”
Tiberi said he hopes the mural creates thoughtful discussion in the community and encourages neighbors to do some self reflection on how the community can be even more welcoming. He said he hopes people take time to learn about black history and the importance of how it shapes our country.
If Davis had another wall to express her feelings on, she said she would continue to draw portraits, use bright colors and incorporate shapes and symbols, like birds to represent freedom, to share a message she hopes everyone can connect with.
“I’ve been really stuck on unity because I feel like it’s going to take all of us to make a change... (Murals) are for the city. It’s for everyone. It’s not for a certain group or economic class. It’s everybody’s. Plus it’s large so it draws your attention,” she said. “I think it creates a heartbeat for a city. The more you see the art, the more you see of the city.”
