Black Dragons motorcycle group sponsored two families for Christmas, providing them with a vast array of presents and food to make the holiday special for their children.
One family was represented by Dave Dooley, a local father who has known a few members of the Black Dragons for years. Abby Smith, the mother of the second family, has known the Black Dragons for many years and expressed her thankfulness for their generosity for her family.
Black Dragons raised an estimated $700 for the two families and bought each child two outfits, a pair of pajamas, socks, boots, toys and games. Black Dragons also purchased a dinner-making kit with a turkey, potatoes, dessert and more.
Both family representatives said they are experiencing at least one custody battle that places strain on them emotionally and financially during the holiday season.
“I am thankful and humble,” said Dooley. “It’s been a really rough year going through a custody battle and worrying about my kids’ education. I broke my back and my leg a year ago, so I haven’t been able to do the kind of work I usually do. This club pulled through to make sure that I could give my children more Christmas.”
Smith expressed how the gifts have made an impact on her children.
“I’ve had two custody cases and I’m on disability,” said Smith. “I’m blown away. It’s all very overwhelming.”
Dooley remembered hearing his children compare the amount of gifts they received from each side the family.
“With my kids’ other family, it’s all about numbers and all about gifts. Last year, my children said, ‘Dad only got me four gifts.’ Unfortunately, that’s been stuck in my head ever since then,” said Dooley. “When (Black Dragons) heard about that, they said they were going to make sure my children had something to brag about.”
Smith stressed that her dedication to her children is unmatched, but the financial strain placed upon her can be a barrier in the custody battles.
“My son had a cough, and I took him to his dad’s and let his dad know he had a cough, but I didn’t have time to take him to the doctor. He was like, ‘why doesn’t he have medicine?’” said Smith. “I live on $700 a month. I have everything but cough medicine.”
Dooley expressed that the Black Dragons recognize efforts like Smith’s to care for their children regardless of setbacks and struggles, and the gifts are just one way to show that their efforts are not in vain and are recognized by the community.
“This club reaches out to those who are truly trying to succeed and are showing effort and are pulling together to show brotherhood, family and friendship,” said Dooley.
Typically, Black Dragons supports two children from the Angel Tree program, but this year they decided to push their limits and supported five for the season. The funds were collected mainly from the members of the group, but a few outside donations skyrocketed the total amount collected.
“It may not affect the family as a whole as much,” said Black Dragons member SlickRick. “It’ll bring a little bit of joy to five children. That’s the important thing. That’s what we care about. Everything we do is based on helping kids.”
Black Dragons members plan on sponsoring as many children as possible next year as well, and guaranteed that they will never take a year off of doing the program unless it is a necessity.
Black Dragons members remained humble about the program and its benefits, stressing that they do not expect any recognition for their actions as they believe that someone needs to care for others, and they strive to be the ones who put their care into action.
“We’re not much for tooting our own horn. We just do what we do,” said SlickRick. “It’s important in our community that somebody cares. We just have to be those that care.”
