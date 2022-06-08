Fans of ‘60s British invasion bands, jangle pop and rock ‘n’ roll, in general, won’t want to miss Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters as they take the Eagles Theatre stage later this week.
The Boxmasters was founded by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and actor Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew. The band is set to bring its “2022 Help…I’m Alive” Tour to Wabash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, “performing a diverse catalog of music inspired by the likes of the Beatles, the Byrds, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and Big Star,” said Honeywell Arts & Entertainment digital marketing manager Kaitlynn Still.
“Through the years, the band has developed a cult fan base, opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock. The Boxmasters has headlined its shows at legendary venues across North America, including Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Boondocks in Springfield, Illinois, Merrimack Hall in Huntsville, Alabama, and performing on The Grand Ole Opry,” said Still.
Singer Brett Wiscons is a special guest for the show, which is welcomed by 105.9 The Bash and 101.9 Rocks and sponsored by Brandt’s Heating & Cooling. Most seats are $29, $39 and $49, with limited premium seating available for $79. For more information, visit www.honeywellarts.org or call 260-563-1102.
“We can’t wait to get over there. We like Indiana. We actually have friends up there in Indiana and we usually play in Indianapolis. They usually come out,” said Thornton, during a recent phone interview with the Plain Dealer. “It’s pretty great. We’ve had a really amazing tour. We had a really great one going last year too until after about 21 shows we got shut down because of COVID. We have a lot of momentum going with this band and it’s been great so far.”
Andrew and Thornton also took time to discuss their recent albums, the differences between performing as a band and as a solo artist, movies and more.
Taking advantage of the lockdowns
Andrew said that while the COVID-19 lockdowns had put a damper on their tour schedule, it had been a net positive for their studio recording output.
“Well during the pandemic when everything was shut down we had the ability to really get into the studio a lot because our families were at home and the studios were shut down in LA for a few months and finally when they opened back up we were able to go in and work in big stretches of time, four or five days at a time,” said Andrew. “We just got a lot done.”
Andrew said the band managed to record three albums during this time, including the Christmas album, “Christmas in California”; “Help...I’m Alive,” which was released this year; and “Nothing Personal,” which has yet to be released.
Andrew said “Nothing Personal” was, unlike the title, “very personal.”
“Kind of dark and moody, really kind of influenced by everything that was going on at the time,” said Andrew. “After we finished that one, we’d already done that, so we made ‘Help...I’m Alive’ as our second record. It’s a lot more upbeat and poppy. It kind of still has some darker lyrics with the uptempo songs, but it wasn’t quite as anxiety-ridden as the one we just finished.”
Andrew said it “just made more sense” for the band to put out “Help...I’m Alive” as the record they would be going to tour with.
“It has a little more optimism and a little more hope than the other record we made. The songs were better for a live performance anyway. The other ones were a lot more Pink Floyd-y and spacey and slow and a different kind of sound,” said Andrew.
Andrew said they wear their musical influences on their sleeves at all times.
“All of our stuff reaches basically reaches back to that Beatles, Byrds, Beach Boys, along with Big Star,” said Andrew. “That’s always kind of the thing. With each record we kind of plan where we’re going to go a little bit. Kind of like, ‘OK, this is going to be the focus of this record, and this is going to be the era we focus on.’ Which is always going to be the ‘60s, reaching into the ‘70s a little bit. There’s always something that kind of ties each record together and usually it’s an era we’re shooting for. Like, ‘Hey this one we’re a band in 1966. What we would they be doing? What would they be playing? What kind of songs would they be writing?’ We just kind of put ourselves in those mindsets. These, we broke out the Mellotron. We just started adding different sounds a little bit just kind of reaching for a little bit different stuff. But using those same core influences all the time.”
Christmas all over again
The 2021 Christmas album “Christmas in California” was the second such holiday album the band has released. The first, “Christmas Cheer,” was released in 2008, soon after the band formed.
“Our Christmas albums are a little bit different,” said Thornton.
Thornton said out of the 10 songs on this latest Christmas album, eight of them are original songs. The two covers were “A Not So Merry Christmas,” originally performed by Bobby Vee, and “Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime,” originally by Paul McCartney.
“Some of them are humorous and some of them are kind of dark and some of them are both. Some of the songs are about people’s struggles at Christmas,” said Thornton, of the band’s original Christmas songs.
Andrew said there was a notable stylistic difference between the band’s two Christmas albums.
“To be totally honest the first Christmas record kind of had that different sound where we mixing the hillbilly music and the 1960s British invasion stuff. So people just kind of went, ‘That’s kind of rockabilly sounding.’ We haven’t sounded really like that the last seven, eight, 10 years,” said Andrew. “I wanted to do one like how we sound now when Billy and I make a record.”
Andrew said during the pandemic lockdown recording periods, he gave Thornton “a homework assignment of writing some new Christmas songs.”
“He took to it instantly and knocked out three or four new Christmas songs real quick. It was a really easy thing. Plus, really freeing because we can do whatever we wanted musically. So we got to experiment with different sounds and keyboards and things we just kind of wanted to put in there. Just played with it,” said Andrew.
Andrew said as “the business guy of the band” putting out another Christmas album made financial sense.
“It’s nice to have a record that you can kind of lean on one quarter out of the year,” said Andrew.
Solo vs. band
Thornton has been a drummer and singer since he was young, even performing in ZZ Top tribute band, Tres Hombres, in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“(It) was fun. They didn’t have tribute bands back then like they do now. Now they’ve got one for everybody,” said Thornton.
Between 2001 and 2007, Thornton released four albums as a solo artist before forming the Boxmasters with Andrew.
Thornton said he prefers the current band setup to going it alone musically.
“I grew up in bands and that I what I prefer. I just like to play with a band,” said Thornton. “I much prefer being in a band to being a solo artist because a lot of reasons. One is that you don’t have the same amount of pressure on you.”
At the movies
Of course, when most people hear Thornton’s name, they first think of his celebrated movie career.
In 1996, Thornton wrote, directed and starred in the movie, “Sling Blade,” which was based on his 1994 short film, “Some Folks Call It a Sling Blade.” Thornton earned an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, and a nomination for Best Actor for his turn as Karl Childers, in addition to many other nominations and awards.
Thornton said he hasn’t seriously considered the idea of making a sequel to “Sling Blade.”
“You know that’s the thing. If you have a movie that was that successful and became iconic you kind of don’t want to mess with it. A lot of times sequels will not do as well. It may do as well at the box office just because people will be curious, but the critics are already out to get you on a sequel anyway. Plus, I’m not sure what the story would be. It’s like he gets out again. Instead of killing Dwight Yoakam, I kill Tim McGraw,” he said, laughing.
Thornton has also been a frequent collaborator with directors Joel and Ethan Coen, otherwise known as the Coen brothers, starring in 2001’s “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” 2003’s “Intolerable Cruelty” and the first season of the 2014 TV adaptation of the 1996 film, “Fargo.”
“I’m pretty improvisational usually. With the Coen brothers, it’s so tightly written that you just say what they said,” said Thornton. “In ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’ I ad-libbed one line. When Scarlett Johansson and I were about to fly off the cliff in a car I said, ‘Heavens to Betsy, Birdy.’ That was my line there.”
Best piece of advice
Thornton said the best piece of advice he’d ever received came from none other than “The Man in Black” himself.
“Johnny Cash told me one time, he said, ‘Look, always be yourself. No matter what they want you to do. You can listen to people’s opinions, but at the end of the day always be yourself because that’s the best artist you’ll be. Just always be true to yourself. Do it for yourself first and the audience second and that’ll be the best thing you can do,’” said Thornton.
