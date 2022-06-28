Youth for Christ of Adams, Blackford, Grant, Jay and Wells Counties Inc. just completed their 30th year of youth ministry in the area.
The current BIGJAWs Youth for Christ chapter began on September 11, 1991. Though youth ministry through YFC programs did exist in the area prior to 1991, they were through volunteer programming or as part of the Northern Indiana (Ft. Wayne) YFC chapter. To aide in expansion in the area, the JAWs chapter was created as a separate entity to grow ministry in Wells and Adams counties, and start ministry in Jay county. The JAWs chapter of YFC became the BIGJAWs chapter in 2008 when YFC ministry from Blackford and Grant counties (formerly North Central Indiana YFC) joined our chapter. In 2021, BIGJAWs YFC began a partnership with YFC International to grow and develop ministry in India.
