The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Small Business Administration to present a free webinar for small business owners in Indiana on Wednesday, July 7, at noon.
The virtual program seeks to give business leaders the tools they need to jumpstart small their businesses in the post-COVID landscape. Topics covered on the webinar include ways employers can take advantage of new tax credits, as well as an overview of the resources offered by the SBA, both COVID-related and not.
