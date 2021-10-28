Bats are some of the most important contributors to the ecosystem, but society has ostracized them due to preconceived notions.
Bat Week is Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, and the Marion Parks and Recreation Department has continually stressed the importance of raising awareness about bats, like the Indiana Bat which lives in many locals’ backyards. The annual event was created to highlight how bats need our help and is celebrated throughout the world during the week leading up to Halloween.
“Bats are critically important pieces of ecosystems around the world. They do so many things, from pollinating plants and spreading seeds to controlling insect populations,” said Marion Parks Maintenance and Operations Assistant Taylere McCoy. “Unfortunately, bat populations all over the world are declining for a number of reasons.”
McCoy proposes to rid bats of stigmatization surrounding them and bring to light the beauty that bats bring to any ecosystem.
The stigma typically spawns from fear of bats that revolves around attacks, rabies and their association with vampires. However, the Indiana Bat has no interest in attacking humans; thus, rabies is very uncommonly transmitted as well.
Vampire bats, which are likely the spawn of the vampire comparison, are in a similar situation where they rarely attack humans and feed off livestock instead. They are also very small and only live in specific areas, meaning most humans will never contact one according to McCoy.
“If you see a bat that looks sick or injured, call a certified wildlife rehabilitator and do not handle the animal yourself,” said McCoy. “If you do happen to get bitten by a bat or any wild animal, go see a doctor. Any animal can spread disease, even your pets, so it’s always best to be safe.”
McCoy’s interest in bats spawned at an early age – ever since she did a report on bats in Kindergarten and decided Batman was her favorite superhero.
“I love bats...” said McCoy. “Bats are so unique, being the only mammals that can fly. They are also very diverse, ranging in size, diet and habitat type, from the giant flying fox, which eats fruit and nectar, to the tiny bumblebee bat, which eats very small insects.”
Bats are important, she says, because they save U.S. farmers roughly $23 billion each year by reducing crop damage, but they are dying in large numbers all over the world. According to Bat Conservation International, 21 different species of bats are critically endangered, 83 are endangered, and 109 are considered vulnerable.
Bats in North America are known to have the highest rates of a new disease, known as White-Nose Syndrome, that has killed over six million bats in just eight years. Scientists are struggling to combat the issue, say professionals at batweek.org, but McCoy encourages people not to become discouraged by these statistics.
“Bats are truly amazing creatures. I hope that everyone will take some time to learn more about them and see how incredible they are,” said McCoy. “The more we all know about bats, the more we will love them and be inspired to help them.”
McCoy recommends those who wish to help to engage as soon as possible. She recommends planting native plants to help support the insects bats eat, putting up a bat house, leaving dead trees on the property to promote bat roosting, donating to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund and educating others about bats.
For information and activities, visit batweek.org or visit the Facebook pages of the different state parks and the Indiana Department of Resources.
