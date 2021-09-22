Webb’s Cut & Care

Carl Webb cuts his cousin’s hair at Webb’s Cut & Care. Third grader Zayvon Pfeiffer said he thinks his cousin’s new shop is “cool.”

 By Jaylan Miller / jmiller@chronicle-tribune.com

Marion native Carl Webb opened a barbershop with the goal of motivating others with his story.

Webb’s Cut & Care located at 525 S. Washington Street had a soft opening last week, and will have a grand opening on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

