MUNCIE — As a gift to the university, Muncie community and surrounding area, everyone is invited to celebrate this holiday season with “The Gift,” a free, livestream event performed by Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance.
The livestream performance of “The Gift” is on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.