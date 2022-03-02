Ball State University’s Office of Community Engagement is now accepting proposals for its Community Engagement for the Arts Grant. This annual competitive grant program provides funding up to $35,000 to an East Central Indiana community arts-focused organization or program.
To apply for the grant, community arts organizations should propose projects that encourage public appreciation of art and education in the arts, promote diversity within the local arts community, and make the arts accessible to all.
