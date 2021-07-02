UPLAND – Taylor University has secured an $85,000 grant from Muncie-based Ball Brothers Foundation that will contribute to the creation of a canoe launch on the Mississinewa River.
The grant will be used by Taylor and a community partnership with the Town of Upland to build an access road to the proposed site of a canoe launch on the Mississinewa River. Flat Land Resources LLC of Muncie will serve as the consultant on the project. The construction site will be a mile west of the Taylor campus near the corner of County Roads 800 East and 650 South, the latter also known as the Devil’s Backbone, on land owned by Taylor University known as the Taylor Wilderness. Once the project is completed, the plan is for Taylor to donate the land to the Town of Upland for their park system.
