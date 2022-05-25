All proceeds from the silent auction were donated to Helping PAWS, an Indianapolis non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of animals, alleviating their suffering and elevating their status in society through rescue and rehabilitation.
Bad Dad Brewing Co. donated $1 to Helping PAWS for every pint sold.
Photos by Taylor Frymier / tfrymier@chronicle-tribune.com
A pair of pups look over the local vendor offerings upon arrival.
By TAYLOR FRYMIER
tfrymier@chronicle-tribune.com
Ciara Haskett plays live music for the visitors gathered at Bad Dad Brewery.
A beer-fueled bark fest spilled out of Fairmount’s Bad Dad Brewery on Sunday as the microbrewery hosted the third annual Paws & Pints event.
Dogs and patrons alike were invited to the event to enjoy a brew, a slice of pizza and help raise money for Helping PAWS, an Indianapolis non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of animals, alleviating their suffering and elevating their status in society through rescue and rehabilitation.
