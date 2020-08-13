A Fowlerton woman is facing a neglect of a dependent charge following a March incident that resulted in severe burns of an infant.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Grant County Sheriff’s Department officers were notified of a mother of a 4-month-old victim that took the child to Marion Pediatrics on March 30 for treatment of burns on his body.
A detective interviewed the mother and found the child had been in the care of Sherry Wade, 64, of Fowlerton while the mother traveled out of state on March 29. The mother returned home on March 30 and the infant and an older sibling were returned to her care around 2 p.m., according to the affidavit.
The older sibling told the mother that while in Wade’s care, the baby had fallen off of a bed he was placed on and had suffered burns to his left arm, the affidavit states.
After originally going to Marion Pediatrics for care, the mother took the child to the St. Joseph Burn Center for specialist care, according to police. The affidavit states detectives were informed a surgical skin graft was required in an attempt to save the baby’s thumb from amputation.
According to the affidavit, the baby was diagnosed with second and third degree burns to the left arm, thumb and index finger. Wade allegedly did not seek medical treatment for the burns but instead wrapped the arm with a cold rag, the affidavit states.
Wade reportedly acquired burn cream, but the mother stated it was unclear if the burn cream was ever applied to the baby’s injuries, the affidavit states.
When interviewed by detectives, Wade stated she placed the baby on a bed with his head facing an electric baseboard heater and then laid down beside him to sleep, the affidavit states. She said around 6 a.m. she noticed the baby was sweating so she removed his pajamas.
Around 7:30 or 8 a.m., Wade awoke to the baby crying and found he had rolled off the bed and was between the baseboard heater and the bed, according to her statement to police.
Wade reportedly moved the bed to free the baby and noticed the baby’s arm was red but reported “she was able to console him.” She said she was unsuccessful in an attempt to call the mother and wrapped the baby’s arm in a cold rag with no further treatment, the affidavit states.
Wade is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
A warrant was issued for her arrest with a $30,000 bond on June 25, but her attorney Nathan D. Meeks requested July 13 that the warrant be recalled due to health concerns and the fact she has lived in Grant County her whole life and doesn’t pose a flight risk. Superior Court II Judge Dana J. Kenworthy approved the request and recalled the warrant, setting an initial hearing date of Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.
