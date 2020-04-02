A 10-month-old baby’s bleeding brain led to a felony charge being filed against a Fairmount woman for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony, according to court records.
Doctors say the baby’s brain was pushed off center due to the bleeding, causing an “acute” and “chronic” injury on the right side of the infant’s brain.
Police allege Haley Reanne Sunshine Baker, 25, knowingly placed a dependent child in a situation that endangered the dependent’s life on Nov. 20, 2019 at 600 N. Barclay St. in Fairmount, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The baby was unresponsive and not breathing properly when police arrived on scene, so first responders performed rescue breaths before the baby began crying.
“(The officer) told me that the mother Hailey (sic) Baker did not show much emotion while the child was having the medical event and found it odd,” according to Fairmount Police Department Marshal Richard Dollar’s sworn testimony in the affidavit.
Detectives say doctors called the injuries “unexplainable” and “consistent with abuse,” according to the affidavit.
“I was informed by a hospital staff member that the injury to the child was caused by a (sic) abrupt start of motion and then a (sic) abrupt stop motion,” Dollar stated in the affidavit.
When initially questioned about what might have caused the injury, Baker reportedly told police that the injury could have been caused by her son hitting the infant in the head with a toy.
“The scenario of (the son) hitting (the infant) in the head with a toy was told to (a doctor) and the Doctor (sic) told us that it was impossible to cause that type of injury to (the infant),” Dollar wrote in his report.
Police say there were no cuts or abrasions on the infant’s head, but investigators did find two bruises on the infant’s head, one on the front left and one on the front right.
Baker allegedly told police she was the only adult at the home the day of the incident.
Baker’s sister testified that she’d never seen Baker “act inappropriately” with the infant and reported to police that Baker’s son put a blanket over the infant’s head and struck the infant on the head with a toy car, according to the affidavit.
Baker’s sister reportedly said, “I don’t know why he does what he does to his sister,” the affidavit states.
When interviewed later, Baker told police that her son was mean to the infant and testified that she’s seen him put blankets over her head and hit her. Eighteen minutes into the interview, Baker said, “I didn’t want to say this but she fell of (sic) the bed,” the affidavit says. She reportedly said the fall occurred around midnight or 1 a.m. leading up to the emergency call at 10 a.m.
Police say she didn’t call 911 because she was afraid she would get in trouble.
A man who had come in contact with the infant earlier in the week reportedly told police that Baker’s son put a blanket over the infant’s face and that he was “a very aggressive" and "mean" kid.
Baker testified that she got out of the bathroom after getting ready and saw her son leave the room as the infant cried before the medical incident.
The affidavit says Baker agreed to take a polygraph on Nov. 25, 2019, but no results or mention of the polygraph were put in the affidavit.
An initial hearing took place April 2, 2020, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020 in Grant Superior Court 2. According to court records, Baker was released from the Grant County Jail on her own recognizance on Supervision Level 3 as she awaits trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.