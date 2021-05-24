PERU — Authorities have arrested a man on three counts of murder following a weekend death investigation in Miami County.
Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette and taken to the Miami County Jail on Sunday, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The investigation began Friday when deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were asked to check on the welfare of residents of a home in the Woodland Hills Trailer Court off of County Road South 300 West.
There, deputies discovered the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. An uninjured 2-year-old child was also found in the home.
All three deceased lived at the address, authorities said, and early evidence suggests they were shot to death on May 16.
The uninjured child was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital, medically cleared and turned over to the Department of Child Services.
Authorities released few other details initially and said only that during the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Page for three counts of murder and that he and Sizemore have a child together.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-472-1322.
