Lazy, leisure days at the Splash House are fun working days for employees like Arianna Parker.
Parker has dedicated her summers at the City of Marion’s waterpark since 2015, and finds enjoyment from it in more ways than one.
Not only does she enjoy working in management of the park with her mom, Patricia Parker, she enjoys the social aspect and the outdoor environment.
“My favorite thing about this job is being outside, and getting to meet new people. I look forward to going back each summer,” Parker said.
Splash House Director Andy Davis selected Parker for the Employee Spotlight due to her longstanding dedication – having worked there longer than himself – and most importantly for her great leadership, positive attitude, and exemplary work ethic.
From 2015 to present, Parker has served three years as a support crew worker, and has been in the role of manager since 2018.
