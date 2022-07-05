The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) awarded Miami County based non-profit, Art Nature Consortium (ANC) $4,000 to promote waterway conservation using art as communication. This week the IAC announced it would provide partial funding for a project by five Indiana artists and three Indiana writers that brings awareness to the need to restore Indiana waterways. The project using 100 paintings, essays, and community presentations is a way to inform the public.
The project sponsored by Art Nature Consortium promotes conservation efforts to restore 65,000 miles of Indiana waterways. During Covid-19, the five Hoosier artists began this project due to many of their group activities being cancelled. In August 2020, around an outside BBQ grill, the artists committed to paint Indiana waterways for 18 months and then create a touring exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.