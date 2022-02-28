(Left) RaChelle Fears-Neal, owner of Faith in Motion Christian School of Dance and Fitness, and Artist Tashema Davis (right) stand in front of the portrait of Fears-Neal featured in Davis’ project titled “Ma.”
In honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, local artist Tashema Davis painted portraits of 10 influential Black women from the community in a project titled “Ma.”
“The position of ‘Ma,’ or mother, carries many expectations and responsibilities,” Davis said in her artist statement. “She is your leader, mother and friend. She is a confidant and lifter of your head. She is the forerunner and the one holding the door for the next generation. She is strength and power. She is calm and a roaring lioness. She is fierce and unapologetically her own.”
